Asamoah Gyan describes Majeed Waris as Ghana’s best player in Europe this season

Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has described Lorient striker Majeed Waris as Ghana’s best player in Europe this season.

Waris hit top form this season and scored 9 goals for his side but his strikes were not enough to guide them out of relegation.

Despite his inability to guide Lorient out of relegation, Gyan insists he is the most in-form Ghanaian player in Europe this season.

”Warrs is my best Ghanaian player in Europe this season” Said Gyan in an interview with Metro TV.

” Seriously Waris was in top form, he was scoring some good goals though Lorient were relegated I feel he had a fantastic season with them,” he added

Waris came on for Asamoah Gyan in the Ghana’s 5-0 mauling of Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

