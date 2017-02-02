Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asamoah Gyan earns 100th cap on a night Ghana failed to reach 2017 AFCON final

Published on: 02 February 2017
Asamoah Gyan

Captain Asamoah Gyan earned his 100th international cap on Thursday night as Ghana failed to reach the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan came on in the second half to replace Afriyie Acquah as the Black Stars succumbed 2-0 to Cameroon in the semi-final match played in Franceville.

The 31-year-old was unfit to start the match after suffering an injury in the final Group D match against Egypt.

Gyan is also one goal away from registering his 50th goal.

  • Selfmade says:
    February 02, 2017 09:51 pm
    Now afcon is gone, we wldnt quailfy for the worldcup and the bastard, lazy coach wldnt renewed hos contract because he knows we wldnt qualify for the worldcup!! Until the day we take full fit players to the afcon, we ll always choke!!! Nigeria was far behind us, but has won on recently! Cameroon ll make it five because they ll beat egypt! We are forever stuck with a black and white four!! God damn it!! Am pissed right now

