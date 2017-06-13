Asamoah Gyan equals Van Persie and Edin Dzeko's international scoring record
A. Gyan
Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has equaled Robin Van Persie and Edin Dzeko's record of 50 international goals.
The 31-year-old reached the milestone after netting in his country's 5-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The iconic Ghana captain is tied in 35th place with the Dutch and Bosnia & Herzegovina's legends respectively on the list of top international performers.
Gyan, who is on loan at UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai has insisted he has more footballing years ahead of him.
Nasnas says:June 13, 2017 10:58 am