Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Asamoah Gyan equals Van Persie and Edin Dzeko's international scoring record

Published on: 13 June 2017

 

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has equaled Robin Van Persie and Edin Dzeko's record of 50 international goals.

The 31-year-old reached the milestone after netting in his country's 5-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The iconic Ghana captain is tied in 35th place with the Dutch and Bosnia & Herzegovina's legends respectively on the list of top international performers.

Gyan, who is on loan at UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai has insisted he has more footballing years ahead of him.

 

Asamoah Gyan latest videos

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Nasnas says:
    June 13, 2017 10:58 am
    So what?

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations