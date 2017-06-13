Asamoah Gyan equals Van Persie and Edin Dzeko's international scoring record

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has equaled Robin Van Persie and Edin Dzeko's record of 50 international goals.

The 31-year-old reached the milestone after netting in his country's 5-0 win over Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The iconic Ghana captain is tied in 35th place with the Dutch and Bosnia & Herzegovina's legends respectively on the list of top international performers.

Gyan, who is on loan at UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai has insisted he has more footballing years ahead of him.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)