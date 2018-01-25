Asamoah Gyan furiously rubbishes claims he uses 'black magic' against Black Stars teammates

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has angrily rubbished crude claims he uses black magic (juju) against his fellow international teammates.

The 32-year-old, who plays for Turkish side Kayserispor, is fatigued with the constant attack on his personality, urging his detractors to improve on their lives.

The former Sunderland hitman has been in the news this week after former Black Stars striker Prince Tagoe claimed the decision to hand him the captain's armband was a mistake.

Gyan responded to his former teammate in equal measure, claiming Tagoe wants to ride on his name to fame.

The Ghana captain, perhaps the most criticized Black Star , has shown a tremendous mental toughness in the face of the several spurious allegations over the years.

And he has rubbished the latest wild claims of using black magic (juju) to thwart the careers of his international teammates.

''A player will say he is not progressing because his teammate cast a spell or used Juju (black magic) [on him]. But that player should ask himself if he has more qualities than whoever he is [accusing],'' Gyan said furiously.

''For example, if I want to do something [use black magic] on somebody then the person should be higher than me not someone who's not at my level.''

He added; ''People think I will be distracted when they accuse me but am more focused. You cannot distract me and you cannot destroy the job God has given me to do.

I have always proven to be tough mentally. The day I lost my mom, I played and scored two goals so is not about you are saying.''

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)