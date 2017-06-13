Asamoah Gyan hails incredible 50-goal landmark as 'happiest day of his life'

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan hailed his enviable 50-goal Milestone as 'one of the happiest days' of his illustrious career.

Gyan, who plays for UAE side Al Ahli, has joined the league of an extra-ordinary African footballers after reaching remarkable feat.

And the former Sunderland striker, is over the moon after attaining the feat.

“This is one of the happiest days of my life,” he told TV3 immediately afterward.

“To score fifty goals for a country is amazing. I want to thank Ghanaians for staying behind me especially through the bad times. The fans have been amazing today.

"They stayed behind us and the support was amazing. The turnout was huge which is really encouraging.”

