Asamoah Gyan hits back at Kayserispor fans: 'I know what I'm capable of when I'm fully fit'

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he's not bothered about harsh assessment of his performance by supporters of his Turkish side Kayserispor.

Gyan joined Kayserispor on a two-year deal with the option to extend it one year as a free agent prior to the ongoing campaign.

The former Sunderland hitman has however largely failed to repay the faith shown in him by club as he is constantly found on the treatment with niggling injuries having made eight appearances in all competitions and scored three goals.

The vociferous supporters of the Anatolian Star took to twitter to vent their frustration on the Black Stars skipper's lack of fitness and poor performances, and demanded for an improved performance in the second stanza of the season as they seek for a top four finish.

However, the 32-year-old believes he still has a vital role to play in the team when he gets over his injury woes.

“Definitely everyone will have their opinion. Some people may understand my situation and other will not, but there are so many things involved in the game of football," Gyan told Hot FM.

“Sometimes I get worried and disappointed not being able to execute my goal scoring mandate and this has been largely due to my recurrent injuries."

“I know what I can do when am 100% percent fit, so I don't worry about what people say because I know what I can do when am on the field of play.”

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

