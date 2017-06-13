Asamoah Gyan 'humbled' to join league of extra-ordinary African footballers after 50-goal landmark

Asamoah Gyan wrote his name in the history books on Sunday by grabbing a record 50th international goal for Ghana, but the star striker wants to remain modest with his latest career landmark.

Gyan, 31, currently on the books of UAE side Al Ahli, has joined the likes of Ivorian legend Didier Drogba, Cameroonian superstar Eto's Fils as well as Egyptian legend Hossam Hassan to have achieved the remarkable feat.

But while the applauds have been loud for the former Sunderland hitman, Gyan has shrugged off the plaudits.

"For me, the numbers say it all. I don’t need to blow my own horns. The statics that I have done for the national team [is clear]," he told starrsportsgh

I have nothing to say; it is left with the people to judge it. and me joining these legends – talking about Drogba, Hossam Hassan, Eto’o Fils as you said, I feel blessed and really thank God for what he has been doing for me so far."

Global-respected journalists and pundits are demanding more respect for the striker, who has joined the league of an extra-ordinary African footballers after reaching the 50- goal milestone.

By Patrick Akoto

