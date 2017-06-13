Asamoah Gyan joins league of extra-ordinary African footballers after hitting 50 goals

Ghana and Al Ahli of UAE striker Asamoah Gyan was on target for the 50th time for the Black Stars in their 5-0 victory over Ethiopia.

Gyan joined the likes of former Zambian international Godfrey Chitalu, Egypt's Hossan Hassan, Ivorian great Didier Drogba and Cameroonian and four-time Africa footballer of the year Samuel Eto'o as the only African players to score 50 or more goals for their nation.

Being at the twilight of a glittering career the former Sunderland man is also the highest scoring African at the World Cup.

He is still expected to continue playing although his time on the pitch will now rightfully be limited.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)