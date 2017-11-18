Asamoah Gyan labels Partey as Ghana's best midfielder after Essien

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan believes Thomas Partey has been Ghana's best midfield enforcer since Michael Essien.

Partey has been in swashbuckling form for Atletico Madrid this season as well as for Ghana during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

And according to Gyan, who has been a core member of the Black Stars since 2008, ever since former Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien left the limelight, it is the Rojiblancos midfielder who has taken over the baton as Ghana's midfielder in European football.

"I am very happy with what Partey is doing at Atletico Madrid," Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan told KweséESPN. "Since the days of Michael Essien, who was making Ghana proud at Chelsea, we have not had a midfielder who has stood out like this." "No disrespect to anyone because we have had great midfielders, but since Essien, Partey is the one who is beginning to stand out in Europe." Partey has netted three goals for the Madrid-based side in the ongoing season and he's expected to take centre stage when they host arch rivals Real Madrid in the El Derbi at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

