Asamoah Gyan lauds kids for rapping Big Shaq 'man is not hot' tune
A. Gyan
Asamoah Gyan has released a music video of this three kids rapping-along to Big Shaq hit-song 'man is not hot' .
Gyan shared the video on Instagram with the inscription: ''I didn’t know I had rappers in my house ooo🙆🏻🙆🏻🙆🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥😂😂😂.''
The Ghana captain is a part-time musician and will be delighted with the bright start by his childrem.
'Man is not hot' by UK-based Ghanaian Michael Dapaah has been a hit with his tongue-twisting punchlines.
Gyan has two hit songs to his credit after collaborating with Castro and Kofi Kinata.
Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan's children rapping: