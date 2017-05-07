Asamoah Gyan linked with ownership of Ghanaian second tier side Phar Rangers

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been linked with Division One League side Phar Rangers.

The speculation was fuelled on Sunday when Gyan was mentioned in a Tweet by his local manager Samuel Anim Addo.

He Tweeted: ''Phar Rangers !! Gye Nyame . Just taking it step by step . Match day Today 🙏🏻 @ghanafaofficial @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 @Ghanasoccernet @PulseSportsGh.''

Addo is also CEO for the Asamoah Gyan Foundation and that speaks volumes about Gyan's interest in the club.

Phar Rangers got promoted to the Division One League this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)