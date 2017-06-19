Asamoah Gyan misses trio Appiah, Kingston and Muntari in Black Stars

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he misses the valuable contribution of trio Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and Laryea Kingston in the Black Stars.

Both Appiah and Kingston are retired while Muntari continues to hang on with faint hopes of returning to the national team.

And Gyan has revealed he misses the absence of the three players.

“I have really missed three main players for the Black Stars in camp, Sulley Muntari, Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston,” he told Hot Fm.

“These players really know how to assist me a lot both on the playing field and off the field.

"Their advice keeps me going and stronger. They really gives me good passes and watches your movements before passing.”

