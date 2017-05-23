Asamoah Gyan must win a trophy to be regarded Ghana's all-time great

Ex-Ghana international George Alhassan reckons Asamoah Gyan must win a trophy with the Black Stars to be considered all-time great.

The iconic striker enjoys the crucible record as the country's all-time leading scorer with 49 goals from 102 appearances.

The on loan Al Ahli forward has been magnanimous at balking at the judgment of being the greatest Ghanaian footballer despite his overly impressive record with the four-time African champions.

But former Ghana striker George Alhassan, who won the African Cup of Nations Cup twice, says the former Sunderland hitman can only be labeled as the best if he wins a trophy.

“Gyan is a wonderful player, he has done a lot for the Black Stars, but he has to do just one thing,” he told Metro TV.

“He has to win the Cup of Nations with the Black Stars before he can be described as Ghana’s all-time best, because he has scored many goals some people say he is Ghana’s best my likes of Abedi Pele and myself won a trophy with the Black Stars, so Gyan must win a trophy with the National team as well.”

Gyan has represented the Africa giants at three successive World Cups and featured in an astonishing seven Cup of Nations finals since he burst onto the scene more than a decade ago.

He is Africa's leading top scorer at the World Cup with seven goals.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)