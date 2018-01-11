Asamoah Gyan named 2017 Most Influential Young Ghanaian in Sports

After a successful Poll by international reputed rating establishment, Avance Media in partnership with Goal.com, Asamoah Gyan has been voted the 2017 Most Influential Young Ghanaian in Sports in one of the most credible and respected rankings system that honours youth excellence in Ghana.

Below are the Most Influential Young Ghanaian in Sportsas voted by the Public.

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor FK) Dede Ayew (West Ham United) Christian Atsu (Newcastle United) Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus) Akwasi Frimpong (Athlete)

The poll, which drew public participation from over 90 countries, voted Lawyer Kow Essuman as the Most Influential Young Ghana.

Empowerment Worship Center’s Founder, Pastor Gideon Danso, Brian Amoateng Outreach Ministries’ President, Prophet Brian Amoateng, Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and celebrity blogger, Ameyaw Debrah also made the top 5 most influential young Ghanaians respectively.

Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, explained that the ranking which features young people creating positive influence in Ghana will be used to inspire young people across the nation as various winners will be encouraged to embark on a homecoming visit to their former Senior High Schools to share their success stories and mentor students who they inspire.

Profile of Asamoah Gyan, Ghana’s Most Influential Young Person in Sports

Asamoah Gyan is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Kayserispor and captains the Ghanaian national team.

Gyan began his career in 2003 with Ghanaian Premier League club Liberty Professionals and made his international debut at the age of 17.

He has represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. He is also currently Ghana’s highest goal scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As an entrepreneur, Gyan is the founder of over 10 companies including: Baby Jet boxing promotions, Baby Jet Plaza, Asa Band and Baby Jet Airline.

He was voted the 2017 Most Influential Young Ghanaian in Sports.

Credit: Goal.com