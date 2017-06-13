Asamoah Gyan names debut strike against Somalia as his best Ghana goal

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says has his debut goal against Somalia in 2003 is his best all-time goal for the Black Stars.

The attacker equaled Robin Van Persie and Edin Dzeko’s record of 50 international goals when scoring in Ghana's 5-0 win over Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The iconic Ghana captain is tied in 35th place with the Dutch and Bosnia & Herzegovina’s legends respectively on the list of top international performers.

Gyan, who is on loan at UAE side Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai, says despite scoring several important goals for his country, his strike against Somalia remains his favourite.

“I have scored a lot of goals as everybody knows but I will say the goal I scored against Somalia in 2003 is my memorable goal as it was my debut appearance for my country at the senior level,” Gyan said.

Gyan says he has more footballing years ahead of him as he aims to extend his scoring record for the country.

The Al Ain striker scored against Ethiopia on Sunday to take his International goal tally to 50 out of 103 appearances.

Gyan is also the top African goal scorer in World Cup finals history with six goals having scored in all three World Cups since 2006.

