'Young one' Asamoah Gyan not bothered by Muntari's subtle attack on his leadership qualities

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he is not perturbed by Sulley Muntari's subtle criticism of his leadership qualities.

Muntari, who is without a club, threw spokes in the perceived leadership crisis in the team with a subtle attack on the former Sunderland hitman.

He extolled the leadership qualities of former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah - in an attempt to downplay the leadership abilities of the Al Ahli striker last week.

But the iconic Ghana captain insists he is not losing sleep over the subtle criticism.

“I am not worried. I have played with Sulley Muntari for so many years and he knows what he is saying. I respect Sulley’s opinion about me," he said on the Delay show

"I am the Captain of the Black Stars and I don't care if any player thinks I'm not the Captain. Officially I'm Captain and I have control because my orders are followed."

Gyan chalked a remarkable landmark after scoring his 50th international goal for Ghana during a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia last week.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)