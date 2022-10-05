Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to Kwadwo Asamoah following midfielder’s retirement

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has paid tribute to former Black Stars teammate Kwadwo Asamoah player after the midfielder announced his retirement.

During their time with the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan and Kwadwo Asamoah formed a strong partnership, with the midfielder assisting the legendary striker on several occasions.

The former Juventus star assisted two of Asamoah Gyan's three Africa Cup of Nations goals in 2010.

Kwadwo Asamoah also assisted Asamoah Gyan at the 2014 World Cup, with the midfielder's famous trivela cross headed into the net by Gyan against Portugal, allowing the striker to become Africa's all-time World Cup top scorer.

🇬🇭 Kwadwo Asamoah provided 11 assists for Ghana and this will forever be my favourite. All the best in your next adventure @Asabob20 🙏🏽❤️pic.twitter.com/7NqYGWxOWz — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 4, 2022

"Great player by all standards. It was great to play with you bro. Enjoy your retirement bro," Gyan wrote on Twitter.

Great player by all standards. It was great to play with you bro. Enjoy your retirement bro @Asabob20 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) October 5, 2022

The versatile midfielder quit after more than a year without a club and will now pursue a career as a football agent.

Kwadwo Asamoah had a successful playing career, winning 13 trophies and making 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists.

He holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player, having played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

Kwadwo Asamoah also played in 32 UEFA Champions League games, 16 Europa League games, and 17 Coppa Italia games.

The 33-year-old joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, which was widely considered a large fee at the time, making him one of the most expensive African players.

At the international level, Kwadwo Asamoah made his Black Stars debut in 2009, playing 71 times for Ghana and scoring four goals. He represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013 and was at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.