Asamoah Gyan plays down rivalry between him and Andre Ayew, but admits they aren't close friends off the pitch

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has admitted he and his deputy Andre Ayew are not close friends off the pitch.

Rumours of rift between the two captains erupted during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium following Gyan's customization of the captain's armband.

The Shanghai SIPG hitman debunked reports of any bickering between them but insisted that he isn't chummy with the West Ham United attacker outside the national camp.

“Andre has got his own friends after camp,” Gyan said on Joy FM.

“When I see Andre, we talk like normal friends, I’ve also got my entourage I move around with everywhere I go."

“I cannot call Andre and say Andre, let’s go to the bar or let’s go here; he’s also got his people."

“But when we are in the [national] camp, we are team-mates: we share ideas together, we crack jokes together."

“It doesn’t mean that after camp, we have to do everything together.”

Despite admitting their indifference outside camp, Gyan believes the media has blown the issue out of proportion.

“I hear a lot of things… for me what I will say is that, these media people should stop this rivalry thing, they shouldn’t create something which is not there,” the 31-year-old added.

“Even when I was in Dubai, Andre came with his club for pre-season, he called me, we met and we went out, we ate, and he went back to camp."

“People should not create that, it is not going to help the team, honestly. To summarize everything, Andre is my guy.”

Gyan became Ghana's all time leading scorer with 50 strikes after hitting the back of the net in the 5-0 thumping of Ethiopia.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)