Asamoah Gyan praises Mohammed Salisu after impressive Ghana debut

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was impressed with Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu in his debut game for the Black Stars.

The 23-year-old honored his invitation to the Black Stars for the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua after refusing the call up severally under previous managers.

Salisu made a strong case ahead of the 2022 World Cup with an impressive performance against Brazil on Friday night.

The former Real Valladolid defender was introduced into the game in the second with Ghana losing 3-0 to Brazil.

Salisu’s effect was felt at the back with his composure, defending, passing as the Black Stars will able to hold the Seleceao from scoring a fourth goal.

Asamoah Gyan after the game gave a thumps up to the center-back following his impressive performance in the game.

SALISU 👍🔥 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 23, 2022

Salisu also received praises from fans after his exploits in this game.