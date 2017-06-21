Asamoah Gyan rallies support for alma-mater -Accra Academy despite heartbreak defeat to rivals Presec in NSMQ17

Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan rallied support for his alma mater - Accra Academy Presbyterian Boys rallied from behind to beat their sworn-rivals in the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz on Wednesday.

Gyan, who is passionate about his former school, offered his unflinching support to the school but failed to take down their city rivals.

Presec blew Academy apart in the fourth and fifth round as grab the bragging right for the next one year.

The 31-year-old has built an artificial turf for the cost costing $25,000.

