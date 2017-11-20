Asamoah Gyan rates goal against Chelsea as 'special' during English Premier League spell

Asamoah Gyan still has fond memories of the goal he scored against Chelsea in Sunderland's 3-0 win during the 2010/2011 season.

Gyan expertly guided in a shot after a well-worked Black Cats move to give the visitors a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

''I remember when first I moved to England, I had a friend who was a Chelsea fan and I told him I was going to score against Chelsea every time. I said to him on that morning I was going to score - unfortunately for him, I did!,'' Gyan told Rokerreport

''We went there to perform. We had quality players at that time, players that we’re also competitive and fought for the team.

''We had confidence in ourselves, and whilst we didn’t expect it to be 3-0, we had lots of quality in that team.

''I was just looking up at the fans when I scored; you can see when you watched back that I’m just looking at the fans and celebrating!.''

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)