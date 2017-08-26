Asamoah Gyan returns to full fitness and in Kayserispor team for Turkish League game

Ghana and Kayserispor big summer signing Asamoah Gyan has recovered from a niggling back problem and has been included in the team that will play Osmanlispor today.

The Ghanaian missed the game against Goztepe after picking up the problem during his debut against Galatasaray.

Gyan moved to Turkey this summer after the leaving Chinese high spending club Shanghai SIPG.

He has also been named in Ghana's squad to play against Congo next week Friday and will be desperate to prove his fitness in the game against Osmanlispor before flying out for national team duty.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)