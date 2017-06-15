Asamoah Gyan reveals he 'wept' after leaving English side Sunderland

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan reveals he broke down in tears after leaving English side Sunderland after just two years at the club.

Gyan, 31, made a big-money move to UAE side Al-Ain after scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances for the side.

“I enjoyed my time at Sunderland. The fans were amazing and I had a great one year there. I should’ve continued but that is football; Al-Ain came calling,” he said.

“As a footballer you will receive offers and Al-Ain made a very good offer at that time. But leaving the best league in the world to UAE was very difficult, but after I signed I wept.”

Gyan spent two years playing in England for the Black Cats before moving to the UAE club Al Ain in 2012.

He moved from the UAE to Chinese club Shanghai SIPG before being shipped on loan to Dubai-based Al Ahli.

