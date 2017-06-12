Asamoah Gyan reveals his best goal for the Black Stars

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has rated his goal against Somalia in 2003 as his best of all time after hitting his 50th goal mark in the 5-0 victory over the Walias of Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Shanghai SIPG forward powered the Black Stars into an early minute lead after his glancing header deflected off Ethiopian defender Seyoum Tesfaye before John Boye, Ebenezer Ofori and Raphael Dwamena's brace completed the rout.

When asked by reporters to name his best strike among his 50 goals for the national team, Gyan said, "I've scored a lot of goals and it's no secret but there is always a first time so i will say the one i scored against Somalia in 2003, that was my memorable goal because it was my debut for the national team."

