Asamoah Gyan reveals what Africa must do to win World Cup

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has said African teams need a solid strategy if they hope to win the World Cup in the future.

Gyan has been discussing the chances of the African continent ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar.

The continent will be represented by Ghana, Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia, and African champions Senegal.

Africa's best performance has been in the quarter-finals appearance on three occasions, with Senegal, Ghana, and Cameroon all falling just short of the last four.

With less than two months until the tournament, there are talks about an African team winning the trophy for the first time.

Gyan, who has six World Cup goals (the most by an African), was asked for his thoughts and said: "We have to make sure we plan ahead, I think that is our problem. Some countries plan years – let’s say ‘in 10 years we have to win the World Cup’. So, it’s a plan people take, and that’s why I’m saying it’s a process."

"I’m sure an African country will win it one day, but I don’t know when.

"As an African, that is my prayer, I want an African country to also win it, that is what every African is hoping for [but] it depends on how the teams approach the tournament," he added.