Asamoah Gyan reveals why his absence in massive win against Congo helped Ghana to win

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has explained his absence in the 5-1 win over Congo exposed the vulnerability of the home team.

The 31-year-old missed the clash in Brazzaville due to injury, allowing midfielder Thomas Partey and striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom to exploits the unguarded Congolese at the Stade Municipal de Kintélé.

The Congolese adopted a defensive approach during the 1-1 stalemate in Kumasi amid fears over the presence of the star striker.

But they opened up in the reverse fixture due to the absence of the iconic attacker and he has revealed the Congolese underestimated his absence.

“It is true we could have struggled to win if I had played. It is possible that with me, they would have been very defensive but without me, they opened up and that gave us the chance to score five,” he told Hot FM

“In Kumasi, they were very defensive with five men at the back when I was in the game. When I was substituted, they opened up and we scored. So my absence really helped the team.

“Even before we started the game in Congo, their skipper asked me whether I will be playing or not. When I told him I won’t play, he was happy. So that lured them to open up and we had our way,” Gyan added.

