Asamoah Gyan reveals why South Africa 2010 is his best World Cup

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has been recalling the excitement of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, calling it his best in the tournament's history.

In five games during the tournament, Gyan scored three goals, helping Ghana advance to the quarterfinals, missing out narrowly on a place in the last four.

The 2010 tournament was Gyan’s second World Cup after he appeared in Ghana's first tournament in Germany, where he scored the Black Stars' first-ever World Cup goal.

Gyan scored two goals in Brazil in 2014, giving him a total of six World Cup goals, a record for an African player.

“I think 2010 World Cup was the best World Cup for me,” Joy News quoted Gyan as saying.

“It’s the most organised World Cup. Everything was fun because it was in Africa for the first time. People wanted to see what Africans can do, people had to fly all over the world to Africa.

“It brought people together. The organisation was excellent and you could see the real culture. Everything was amazing, for me it was the greatest World Cup I have ever seen.”

Gyan, who has 51 goals in 109 games for Ghana's Black Stars, earlier this year expressed his desire to be in Qatar for this year's World Cup, but he has done little to demonstrate his readiness for the tournament.

The 36-year-old is currently club less, having been out of action for over a year.

Ghana will compete in Group H of the 2022 World Cup, alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.