Asamoah Gyan scores high marks from British High Commissioner

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin has applauded Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for scoring 50 goals for the national team.

Gyan scored his 50th goal for Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, 11 June.

Ghana beat Ethiopia by five goals to nil.

Gyan is the only Ghanaian to have achieved that feat, which the British diplomat describes as a “tremendous achievement”.

Ayekoo, congrats to Asamoah Gyan @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 on his 50th Black Star goal for his country. Tremendous achievement! pic.twitter.com/E4nkvPPCgr — Jon Benjamin (@JonBenjamin19) June 11, 2017

