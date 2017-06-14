Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asamoah Gyan scores high marks from British High Commissioner

Published on: 14 June 2017
Asamoah Gyan with Jon Benjamin

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana Jon Benjamin has applauded Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for scoring 50 goals for the national team.

Gyan scored his 50th goal for Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, 11 June.

Ghana beat Ethiopia by five goals to nil.

Gyan is the only Ghanaian to have achieved that feat, which the British diplomat describes as a “tremendous achievement”.

 

 

