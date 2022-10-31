Asamoah Gyan shattered our dreams with penalty miss in 2010 - Richard Kingson

Former Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson has discussed Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss in the 2010 World Cup, saying the striker "shattered our dreams."

The striker failed to convert from 12 yards out after the Black Stars were awarded a penalty in stoppage time of the second half of extra-time in their quarter-final match against Uruguay.

The penalty was awarded as a result of a deliberate handball by striker Luis Suarez, and Gyan blew it. His miss cost Ghana the opportunity to make history. They were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup's semi-finals.

In a recent interview, Kingson, who was in goal for the Black Stars in that match, described how they felt after the final whistle.

"It was a mixed feeling, our dreams were shattered when Gyan missed from the penalty spot but most importantly we were at the centre of history, missing penalty is part of the game," he told Ignite Media.

Kingson is currently the Black Stars goalkeeper's trainer and is preparing for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.