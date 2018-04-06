Asamoah Gyan starts recruiting cabin crew for his BabyJet Airlines

Asamoah Gyan has announced his BabyJet Airlines has started the recruitment of cabin crew for the commercial flight.

New applicants must be between the ages of 18-25 and the maximum age in 35 for experienced applicants.

The advertisement also states : "ability to swim is a must" and that "nursing and customer service experience would be an advantage but not essential."

Baby Jet Airlines will also pay for the training of selected persons at the Aerovector Training School.

Gyan posted on his Twitter account: ''IT’S OFFICIAL!! BabyJet Airlines is offering young men & women lifetime career opportunities as Cabin Crew.I am looking forward to working with the lucky candidates👍🏾."

The Kayserispor striker has investments in the entertainment, hospitality, water, transport, real estate and mining secotrs.

