Asamoah Gyan to the rescue as Ghana skipper pays for private jet to fly his team mates back home after government pulled out

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has come to the rescue of his team mates by deciding to charter a private jet that will fly the Black Stars back to Ghana after government pulled out of the initial agreement.

The 31-year-old is battling a groin but defied all odds to travel with the team to Brazaville knowing very well that his presence will be a spring in the step of his team mates.

The Black Stars who recovered from a catastrophic performance to record an impressive 5-1 victory against the Red Devils of Congo were left raced faced just two hours to the game when a mail came in that government will not be able to fulfill their initial agreement of flying the team back on a chartered flight meaning players would go on a commercial flight and arrive in Ghana on Thursday despite having played the game on Tuesday afternoon.

Top players like Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid, Afriyie Acquah of Torino and Richmond Boakye Yiadom of Red Star Belgrade who had until GMT 14;00 to report back to their clubs on Thursday were seen visibly worried as it’s the start of the season and any sign of indiscipline could affect them at club level.

But Gyan who like Stephen Appiah gave a touching speech before the start of the game in Brazaville assured the playing body that he would pay for a private jet that should airlift them back to Kotoka international airport just 4 hours after the game at the Kintele stadium in Brazaville.

The news was a real booster to a squad that had looked dejected and lost the backing of 25 million fans back at home due to the lethargic performance in the first leg at the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

This is the first time in modern day Ghanaian history that a footballer has decided to use his own hard earned cash to hire a chartered flight for his team mates after a World Cup qualifier.

CONFIRMED: Ghana's captain Asamoah Gyan will pay for a chatter flight to bring Black Stars home. Government cancelled initial arrangement. — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) September 5, 2017

Ghana's victory however still leaves them with a mountain to climb and will now be hoping to win all their games against Uganda in Kampala and Egypt at home and still wait for a miracle from Congo who still have to face now group favourites Egypt in Alexandria.

The Black Stars have made it to three successive World Cups and will be desperate for another bite of the cherry.

By Rahman Osman

Follow on twitter @iamrahmanosman

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)