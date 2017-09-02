Asamoah Gyan unsure about availability for Congo return clash; set for tests on groin injury

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan will undergo a scan on Saturday to determine the extent of the groin injury he picked up in Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.

The Black Stars all-time leading scorer looked to have sprained a muscle in his right thigh during the second half and was replaced by Thomas Agyapong.

Gyan absence will be a big blow for the team who have been left with faint hopes of qualifying from the Group after drawing 1-1 at home with the Red Devils.

Asked if he will be available for selection, Gyan replied: ''I don't know but I will go for a scan tomorrrow (Saturday) because I'm feeling a bit of pain in my groin. I think I over-stretched so the scan is going determine whether I can play or not.''

Ghana are third on the Group E table with two points from three matches and are now playing serious catch up.

Uganda lead with seven points; followed by Egypt on six.

