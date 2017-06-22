Asamoah Gyan urges colleagues to take USA and Mexico friendly serious

Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, says that the team’s friendly against the United States on July 1 in Connecticut is very important for the team in terms of points on FIFA’s rankings.

Gyan and his team mates have been preparing for the match since Monday and in addition to the tie against the Americans, they will face Mexico on June 28.

21 players have been training at the Accra Sports Stadium under the supervision of James Kwesi Appiah and Ibrahim Tanko and the team is expected to continue getting ready until its departure possibly over the weekend.

Gyan spoke after Tuesday’s training session and stated the value of the match to the team.

“The game is very important because it is good for our FIFA Ranking. Although it is a friendly, it is a game that will build our reputation. We will go and play our game and hope we win.

It will be tough for us because the USA will play at home in front of their fans. But we have some good players and some of them are young and exciting and they are ready to give it all for the nation.

We will go there and stay focused and see what happens.” The tie will be the first between the two teams since their clash at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil which was won 2-1 by the USA.

Before then, Ghana had beaten the Americans 2-1 in their meetings in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments in Germany and South Africa respectively.

