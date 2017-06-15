Asamoah Gyan urges young footballers to take time and learn the craft well

Black Stars and Al-Ahli Dubai foward, Asamoah Gyan, has cautioned young footballers to bide their time and make use of their opportunities if they want to succeed in future.

Gyan recently made his 102nd appearance for the Black Stars and scored his 50th goal when Ghana beat Ethiopia 5-0 in Kumasi. His union with the Black Stars started in 2003 and he has been a mainstay of the team ever since.

He has played in three World Cups and 6 AFCON tournaments and he is the continent’s best scorer in the World Cup.

He says his rise to the top was down to the chance he was given at the start of his career and he is urging young footballers to be ready for the opportunity and they should prove themselves.

“I always tell the young ones to wait for their time and take their opportunity. I got my chance in 2003 because people spoke for me because they saw my talents when I was in Liberty Professionals.

“Playing for the national team is not easy and it is difficult to play consistently for about ten years. I am one of the few players to have been around all the time for 10 years or more.

“Andre Ayew has also spent 10 years with the Black Stars. He got the chance and proved himself. The upcoming players need to know that they need to take their chances and do extraordinary things for them to stand out.”

Gyan and the rest of the Black Stars team will train from Monday June 19 ahead of the team’s two friendlies against Mexico and the United States in the USA on June 28 and July 1, 2017.

Source: Citifmonline.com

