Asamoah Gyan wants Ghana to shift focus to 2018 World Cup qualifiers after AFCON agony

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wants the country to shift its focus to the 2018 World Cup qualifier following the side's unflattering fourth--placed finish at the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The diagnosis for the country's failure to end a 35-year wait for an African crown has continued unabated with accusation and counter accusation flying in the local media.

Former coach Avram Grant and his backroom staff as well as players and managers of the team have not been sparred the wild criticism.

But iconic Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan is urging cool heads insisting the focus to be shifted to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers which resumes later this year.

“Is disappointing, we are all disappointed and I know Ghanaians are disappointed as well, much was expected from us," he told Metro TV.

“For now we just have to focus on the World Cup qualifiers, we have a game in a couple of months’ time and we have to win.”

The Black Stars failure to win the elusive continental crown has turn heads in Ghana.

The four-time African champions, who are facing a real test to qualify to Russia 2018, will battle Congo Brazzaville at home in August.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)