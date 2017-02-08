Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asamoah Gyan wants Ghana to shift focus to 2018 World Cup qualifiers after AFCON agony

Published on: 08 February 2017
Asamoah Gyan

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wants the country to shift its focus to the 2018 World Cup qualifier following the side's unflattering fourth--placed finish at the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The diagnosis for the country's failure to end a 35-year wait for an African crown has continued unabated with accusation and counter accusation flying in the local media.

Former coach Avram Grant and his backroom staff as well as players and managers of the team have not been sparred the wild criticism.

But iconic Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan is urging cool heads insisting the focus to be shifted to the 2018 World Cup qualifiers which resumes later this year.

“Is disappointing, we are all disappointed and I know Ghanaians are disappointed as well, much was expected from us," he told Metro TV.

“For now we just have to focus on the World Cup qualifiers, we have a game in a couple of months’ time and we have to win.”

The Black Stars failure to win the elusive continental crown has turn heads in Ghana.

The four-time African champions, who are facing a real test to qualify to Russia 2018, will battle Congo Brazzaville at home in August.

By Patrick Akoto

  • Stickystraw says:
    February 08, 2017 03:30 pm
    Asamoah Gyan please leave the black stars for the younger ones to play and win us a trophys, Cameroon did that by allowing the young ones who are hungry for success played and won the cup for them so why can't we also do it? Please leave and let number striker Sadat Bukari, Assefua, terkpertey, nana Poku come and win the trophy for us . Asamoah Gyan in history of black race is the most greedy guy I have ever come across be since 2010 African cup of nation he always goes to tournament with half fit and just takes bonuses .my question is what cup have you won for ghana? Mr greedy man leave and let's Sadat Bukari and majeed come and do the work upfront for us . You good player but very weak . The father of all injuries leave the black stars for us to enjoy

