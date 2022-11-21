GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 November 2022
Asamoah Gyan welcomes Jay Jay Okocha to South Africa ahead of World Cup punditry duties for Super Sports 

Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha has joined former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan on punditry duties at Super Sports for the World Cup.

The two Africa football legends have been contracted by the pay-tv subscription giants for the World Cup in Qatar.

The duo shared a picture of themselves whilst arriving in South Africa to begin their punditry duties

"That’s the master of the game”, An excited Asamoah Gyan said in a post on meeting the Nigerian superstar.

The pair will join other experts in providing analyses for the tournament to ensure that the 2022 FIFA World Cup is more than a mere spectacle of soccer action.

This will be the second time Asamoah Gyan will be on punditry duties for Super Sports after making his debut during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

 

 

