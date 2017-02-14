Asamoah Gyan’s accusers might be set free,judge in charge of case warns

An Accra circuit judge, Her Honour Ms. Afia Agbanu Kumador has threatened to discharge Sarah Kwablah and three others in the alleged sex video scandal involving Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan.

The court adjourned the matter because the state prosecutors were absent for three consecutive times as well as Mr. Samuel Anim Addo, Manager of Mr Gyan, who was under cross- examination.

Lawyer for the accused, Lamtiig Apanga told the court to discharge the accused since the case has suffered several adjournments and prosecution is not ready to carry on the case.

Kasapa FM’s Court Correspondent, Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman reported that the judge then adjourned the case to March 16, 2017, with the warning to discharge the accused if the prosecution does not show up.

Sarah, a student, is standing trial with three others namely, Osafo Anthony, a 29-year old journalist, Chris Handler, a 24-year old blogger and Ekow Micah, a 43-year old musician, over an alleged sex video scandal involving Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan.

They have also been charged with conspiracy and extortion.

Micah Ekow, a Musician and an accomplice, was charged with abetment of crime but they have denied the charges.

Sarah was admitted to bail in the sum of GHS 60,000.00 with three sureties after pleading not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and extortion.

Anthony and Handler have also been admitted to a bail of GHS 60,000.00 with three sureties.

Micah was also given a bail of GHS20,000.00 with two sureties before the Court presided over by Ms Afi Agbanu Kumador.

The prosecutor ACP Atibillah told the Court on September 18, 2015, that, Mr Addo is the complainant and a manager of Gyan.

Mr Atibillah said Anthony is an employee of Handler, and that in June, an alleged sodomy story broke out in Ghana’s electronic and print media involving Gyan.

ACP Atibillah explained that in the said publication Sarah alleged that Gyan had had sexual intercourse and anal sex with her, and that, she became pregnant as a result of the act.

According to the prosecutor, Sarah discussed the issue with Micah and met Anthony and Handler to discuss the issue and publish the story on their website in order to scare Gyan, who will, in turn, give them money.

Anthony and Handler published the first story on their website and promised to release the sex tape in their subsequent editions.

The prosecution said a witness in the case read the story on their website known as Ghanabase.com and alerted the complainant.

The complainant contacted Anthony on phone and they threatened to release the sex tape unless a colossal amount was paid or a house was bought for Sarah.

ACP Atibillah said in the complainant’s bid to protect the image of Gyan, asked Anthony and Handler to hold on with the publication.

The prosecution said Anthony and Handler threatened to defame Gyan and they called for an urgent payment of the money.

The complainant, the prosecution said, feigned interest to pay and when Handler was contacted they charged GHS30,000.00 and after some bargaining, they settled on GHS25,000.00.

He said the complainant, Anthony and Handler agreed to meet at the London Restaurant but he (complainant) later reported the matter to the Police.

He said on July 29, Anthony came to the London Restaurant and a cash amount of $1,000 and GHS6,000.00, as well as a cheque of GHS15,000.00 were handed to him.

Anthony was, however, nabbed when he received the money. The rest of the accused persons were arrested later.

Source: Kasapa fm

