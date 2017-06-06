Asamoah Gyan's Al Ahli drawn against Persepolis in Asian Champions League quarters

Asamoah Gyan's Al Ahli have drawn Persepolis in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League after Tuesday's draw.

The United Arab Emirates side will travel to Tehran for the first leg fixture on August 22 before the return leg on September 12.

Al Ahli qualified to this stage after beating Saudi namesake Al Ahli.

Gyan could face parent club Shanghai SIPG who face fellow Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande in the other quarter-final tie.

The Ghana captain is currently on international duty as the West Africans take on Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at home on Sunday.

