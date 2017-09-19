Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Asamoah Gyan's first competitive goal for Kayserispor sends Super Lig side through in Turkish Cup

Published on: 19 September 2017
Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan scored his first goal in a competitive match for Turkish side Kayserispor who beat fourth-tier side Van BB on Tuesday in the Turkish Cup thrid round.

The Ghana striker was playing his first match after recovering from a thigh injury he picked up on international duty.

Gyan was an unused substitute in last Friday's 2-0 win over Antalyaspor.

The summer signing has managed just two league appearances so far due to his frequent injuries.

