Asamoah Gyan’s record in the UAE under threat from Ahmed Mabkhout

Asamoah Gyan's record 31-goal haul in an Arabian Gulf League season is under threat from Al Jazira striker Al Ahmed Mabkhout.

Al Jazira is currently on 62 points and wins in both the games will see them overhaul Al Ahli's record haul of 66 points, set last season.

However, there is another coveted individual award still up for grabs and Al Jazira talisman Mabkhout inches closer to the feat every week.

Mabkhout equalled Gyan's goalscoring record of 31 goals, last week against Hatta and could shatter Gyan's record to become the undisputed Emirati hero with two games to end the season.

Gyan, 31, recorded the feat at the height of his powers in his second season with Al Ain after joining from English Premier League club Sunderland.

The Black Stars captain emerged the league's top scorer with 22 goals in his debut campaign in the 2011-12 season and went-on to retain the title with 31 and 29 goals in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons respectively before his departure to Shanghai SIPG.

He was the second Ghanaian to win UAE Arabian Gulf League top scorer after former Kotoko star Karim Abdul Razak who won it after a 14-goal season with Emirates in the 1980-81 season.

Gyan is currently on-loan at UAE side Al Ahli Dubai from Shanghai SIPG and has been linked with a free transfer to Turkish giants Antalyaspor.

Source: Graphic Sports

