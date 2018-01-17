Asante Kotoko 0 (2)-0 (4) Hearts of Oak- Phobians win penalty shootout to reach GHALCA G8 final

Hearts of Oak triumphed 4-2 on penalties against rivals Asante Kotoko in Kumasi on Wednesday to reach the final of the GHALCA G8 tournament.

The Phobians made the first attempt on goal in the game in the 16th minute but Francis Morton's attempt from long distance went wide.

Hearts came close to getting the opener in 30th minute but Reginald Thompson headed wide a Christopher Bonney cross from right.

Hearts of Oak failed to make their slight dominance count after Cosmos Dauda couldn't connect an excellent pass from Reginald Thompson in the box four minutes later.

Asante Kotoko SC's first opportunity at goal came in the 38th minute when Eric Donkor sent wide a free-kick from about 30 yards after Jordan Opoku was brought down.

Three minutes into the second half, Felix Annan made a magnificent save to tip off a brilliant long range effort from the center by man of the match Inusah Musa.

In the 51st the Phobians came so close to breaking the duck but Christopher Bonney squandered a sitter after an excellent work from substitute Patrick Razak.

Kwame Boahene blasted away an opportunity to put Asante Kotoko SC ahead inside the box in the 83rd minute.

Five minutes to end proceedings, Patrick Razak with only the goalkeeper to beat sent the ball wide.

Eric Donkor's effort from the edge of the box in the 90th minute was saved by Hearts of Oak shot stopper Benjamin Mensah.

We needed penalty shootout to determine who make it to the final of the G8 pre-season tournament which saw Hearts of Oak triumph with a 4-2 victory.

The Phobians await the winner between Medeama SC and Dreams FC on Sunday.

