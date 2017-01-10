Asante Kotoko accept friendly request to play Al Ahli Tripoli in Libya on 24 January

Asante Kotoko will head to Libya on 22 January to play Al Ahli Tripoli in a friendly.

The club's trip has been fully paid by their hosts who are celebrating victories in the league and cup competitions.

Porcupine Warriors will be away for three days with the friendly fixed for 24 January.

Last year, Kotoko were in the north African country to play the same side during pre season.

New cocach Zdravko Logarusic will take charge of the side to enable him assess his squad before the start of the Ghana Premier League.

