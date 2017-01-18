Asante Kotoko announce Seth Opare signing on a three-year deal

Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of Seth Opare from Aduana Stars on a three-year deal.

The defensive midfielder successfully passed a medical earlier on Wednesday in Kumasi.

Opare spent five seasons with the Dormaa-based side and he is regarded one of the best midfielders in the Ghana Premier League.

''Kotoko is every player's dream,'' Opare said. ''I'm happy to be here. I’ve just come but I know that, the supporters expect a lot from me. I will do my best to help the team win trophies this season and the seasons to come.''

