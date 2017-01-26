Asante Kotoko appoint Dr. Michael Leat to head club's medical team

Asante Kotoko have appointed surgical specialist Dr. Michael Leat to head its medical team.

He works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi and replaces Dr. Kwaku Boateng-Arthur who left the country last year to the United States after an impressive work.

Dr. Leat, who trained at the School of Medical Sciences – Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been tasked to name his medical team.

He is remembered for the successful surgery on Jackson Owusu last year and also operated on former Kotoko striker and Premier League Goal King Eric Bekoe.

