"Asante Kotoko are structureless," Dreams FC coach Karim Zito blasts former club

Dreams FC coach Abdul Karim Zito has thrown a jab at his former club, Asante Kotoko, claiming they are "structureless."

According to Zito, who guided the newly promoted Premier League to lift the just ended GHALCA G-8 tournament, where they defeated Hearts of Oak 2-1 in the final, believes his former employers are lacking at the management level, which is reflecting on the poor performance of the playing body.

"One thing that most clubs suffer is that they don't have a philosophy," Zito told FOX 97.9 FM in Kumasi.

"As of now Kotoko have no clear structure or philosophy for the running of the club."

“As such any coach comes and plays 4-3-3, if I should come and I want 4-4-2 then I play that, if another coach wants 3-5-2 then he goes by that. But if the philosophy was available, that would have determine the type of players to recruit," Karim Zito continued.

The Porcupine Warriors won last season’s FA Cup and will represent Ghana at the CAF Confederations Cup.

