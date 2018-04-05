Asante Kotoko call for fair officiating ahead of Ashanti derby against AshantiGold

Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko Obed Acheampong has called on the Referees Appointment Committee to appoint a competent referee for their much anticipated Ashanti derby against AshantiGold in Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will travel to the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium to engage AshantiGold with the aim of adding the Miners to their victims in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

But spokesman of the club, Obed Acheampong insisted that despite their desire to pick maximum points off their Ashanti regional rivals, the referee who will be appointed to officiate the game should be impartial.

"We are pleading with the powers that be to give us a good referee that will be fair on the day, and will not be compromised in any way," Acheampong stated on Oyerepa FM.

"A referee who will officiate without fear or favour because officiating has been a major concern off late. We are calling on the FA to give us someone whom even the losers on the day will applaud."

The Reds lost 1-0 against Medeama SC in Week 3 of the league courtesy a contentious late penalty call by referee Nathan Anafo.

However, several pundits believe Kotoko also had an auxiliary hand in their Week 4 1-0 victory over Eleven Wonders after referee Wiseman Ghansah and his assistant line 1, Eric Nantiere controversially overruled the league newcomers' late equalizer.

