Asante Kotoko cancel trip to Libya to face Al Ahli Tripoli in friendly

Asante Kotoko have cancelled their trip to Libya for an international friendly against Al Ahli Tripoli.

This was confirmed by the club's Operations Director Ernest Owusu Ansah.

The Porcupine Warriors were planning to leave the country on Sunday night; two days before the exhibition match.

''We are not going to Libya,'' he said. ''There’s been communication breakdown from the agent who was facilitating the process.''

Management received an invitation from the Libyans two weeks ago and accepted to play in the friendly match as part of Al Ahli Tripoli's League and cup celebration.

