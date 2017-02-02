Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong defends Zdravko Lugarusic tactics

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong says the problems have no complains about the tactics of new coach Zdravko Lugarusic.

He insists the new system will rather improve individual performances of the team.

"As a professional player, you have to always be ready to make yourself available for any coach who comes in to change your role or assign different positions to you," he told Ultimate FM

"I think with the new coach changing positions or roles of players won't affect the team's performance. All that the coach is doing is to improve the play of the squad."

