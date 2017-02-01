Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong eyes league and Cup double this season

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has targeted the league and Cup double for the season.

However, he called for full support of their fans to aid them make sure their ambitions for the new season are achieved.

"This season, our main aim is winning the FA Cup as well as the premier league title," he said on Kessben FM

"We will plead to the fans for their support so we can achieve our target for the upcoming season.''

The Porcupine Warriors will begin their premier league campaign at home against Liberty Professionals.

By Nuhu Adams

