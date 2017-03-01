Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong returns to training today

Asante Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong will return to training today after recovering from a wrist injury during their league opener against Liberty Professionals.

He had his right hand cast in P. O. P. as part of the treatment but this was replaced on Monday with a brisk, which is a wrist support he can play with.

Frimpong is expected at Kotoko's Adako Jachie training ground today after the team's was given a rest day on Tuesday.

"Yes, I will start training with the team on Wednesday," the versatile defender told Asantekotokosc.com.

